Migrants in Rajasthan must stay attach to their roots: Governor

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde called upon the people from other states residing here to have a constant attachment to their district and village, to stay connected to the roots and to play a role in the local development there.

Addressing the foundation day celebrations of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, the Governor said that people from other states come to Rajasthan for jobs, but the entrepreneurs of Rajasthan have played a major role in strengthening the economy of the nation by going to other states and setting up industries.

Discussing the history and culture of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Himachal, Bagde said that wherever the residents of these states live, they have maintained their traditions.

On this occasion, Director General of Police Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, representing Odisha, discussed the culture of the state and the contribution of Odisha residents in Rajasthan.

Residents of Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra spoke about their respective states and their connection with Rajasthan. PTI AG AMJ AMJ AMJ