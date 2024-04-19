Migrants take extended Bihu leave to cast votes in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 19 (PTI) Many migrants from Assam got a chance to spend a few more days at home this year as they extended their annual leave for Bihu festivities to be able to cast their votes in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The elections also gave intra-state migrants, who are working within Assam but are away from their homes, a reason to extend their leaves.

Uttam Pegu, a voter in Lakhimpur constituency who came back to his village in Dhemaji district from Rajasthan, said he always ensures to return to Assam to cast his vote in every major election.

"I have been living outside Assam for years now, but I always make it a point to come home and exercise my franchise during polls," Pegu told PTI.

An agriculturalist in the northern state, Pegu said it was his duty as a responsible citizen to participate in the elections, while adding that the fact that polls coincided with Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year, was an added advantage.

"We could participate in Bihu celebrations and also cast our votes," he said.

His wife, a voter in Nagaon constituency which is going to polls in the second phase on April 26, however, could not come due to certain issues.

Another Lakhimpur voter Irshad Alam, who works in Nalbari district in the state, had more reasons to cheer as he celebrated Eid and Bihu before casting his vote.

Eid was celebrated on April 11, while Bihu festivities started on April 14.

"Sure, it took some adjustment of the schedule, but as a young person, I think it is my responsibility to exercise my franchise," Alam said.

Rocktim Borthakur, who worked outside the state for several years before returning to Guwahati, got a chance to vote in his Jorhat constituency after missing out on previous elections due to his inter-state migration.

"I shifted to Guwahati two years ago and this is the first election since then. I annually visit my home during Bihu, but this time I have extended my stay to be able to vote," he said.

Besides Lakhimpur and Jorhat, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh and Kaziranga constituencies went to the polls in the first phase in the state.

Elections will be held in five seats in the second phase on April 26, and four remaining constituencies of the state in the third phase on May 7. PTI SSG SSG ACD