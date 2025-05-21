Migration affects quality of life, economic growth of people: Odisha DyCM

Bhubaneswar, May 21 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo on Wednesday said that migration is a multifaceted reality that greatly affects the quality of life and economic growth of people.

Singh Deo said this while addressing the South Asia Labour Mobility Conference held under the joint auspices of the Royal Government of Bhutan and the World Bank in Bhutan, an official release said here.

Singh Deo, who is also the chairman of the Task Force formed by the Odisha government for migrant workers, participated in the conference from India.

He said that migration is a multifaceted reality that greatly affects the quality of life and economic growth of the people. In India, about 10 crore workers migrate to other places every year, usually for one to six months, he said.

According to the census data, about 139 million have migrated within India. Due to migration, most of them are deprived of various welfare schemes in their own region, Singh Deo said.

To address the problems they face in their places of migration, the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act has been enacted and implemented since 1979.

According to the census, the population of Odisha is 42 million. Out of these, 14 districts have been identified as migrant-prone, and some significant steps have been taken by the Odisha government, he said, according to the release.

The DyCM said Odisha government has taken steps to combat exploitative advance payment systems, regulating informal recruitment chains, creating awareness for informed migration, strengthening skill development linkages, working towards inter-state portability of services, etc.

Besides, 67 online services are being provided through the PAReSHRAM portal, including migrant worker registration, he added.

While attending the conference, the Deputy Chief Minister discussed with Bhutanese Prime Minister Lyonchhoen Tshering Tobgay to work together in all possible ways.

The summit will strengthen cross-border cooperation and help in empowering migrant workers and will further strengthen the ties between the countries, said Singh Deo. PTI BBM BBM RG