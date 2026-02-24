Migration global trend, but need to preserve culture, identity: Vice Prez Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said migration is a global phenomenon driven by economic aspirations and stressed the importance of preserving identity, culture and traditions of states where the trend is prevalent.

Interacting with members of a youth delegation from West Bengal's Darjeeling, who called on Radhakrishnan here, he highlighted the need for sustainable tourism and batted for environmentally responsible development to strengthen regional economies.

The members of the delegation posed questions on outmigration, sustainable tourism, disaster resilience, and sports infrastructure.

Referring to the vulnerability of hilly regions, the vice president underlined the importance of enhanced disaster preparedness, improved infrastructure and coordinated efforts, including initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

He also acknowledged the global reputation of Darjeeling tea and encouraged value addition and entrepreneurship. On sports, he emphasised the need for integrated infrastructure and institutional support to nurture grassroots talent.

Radhakrishnan noted that the youth embody the aspirations of a confident and forward-looking India.

Describing India's demographic strength as one of its greatest assets, the vice president said the vision of a developed and self-reliant India requires young citizens to contribute with innovation, integrity and enterprise. Self-reliance, he emphasised, reflects confidence in our abilities and pride in heritage.