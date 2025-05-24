Migratory bird Sanderling sighted in Kashmir's Hokersar wetland

Srinagar, May 24 (PTI) A group of birdwatchers on Saturday claimed to have sighted a Sanderling, a migratory bird, for the first time in 134 years at Hokersar Wetland in Kashmir.

Reyan Sofi, Mufeeq Ahmad Malik and Mansoor Shayir spotted the Sanderling at Hokersar wetlands in the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday.

"During an evening birding section to Hokersar, we encountered various wader species. While my friends were busy capturing images of other birds, I promptly directed their attention to a specific species that I had identified instantly due to its size difference from a Little Stint," Sofi said.

Shayir was initially skeptical but was convinced after comparing the sizes.

This is for the first time a Sanderling has been spotted in Kashmir in past 134 years. Also, it is the first time the bird has been captured in a photograph in Kashmir, a birdwatcher claimed.

"This sighting is significant, representing one of the best records for Jammu and Kashmir and a new addition to the region's checklist," Shayir said.

He said they have submitted their record to Indian Birds, a Journal of South Asian Ornithology, for authentication.

Sanderlings are small, plump sandpipers, typically measuring 18 cm to 20 cm in length and weighing between 40 grams to 100 grams.

They are well-known for their behaviour of running back and forth, chasing waves on open beaches as they forage actively in the sand.

They breed in the high Arctic tundra and winter on coastlines across the globe, excluding Antarctica. Outside the breeding season, they are highly gregarious, but become solitary when nesting.