Migratory birds leaving Odisha's Bhitarkanika early with rise in temperature: Official

Kendrapara (Odisha), Feb 25 (PTI) The sudden rise in temperature and the onset of early summer in Odisha has prompted migratory birds to undertake their homeward journey from Bhitarakanika National Park after staying for around two months in the winter season, officials said on Tuesday.

Migratory birds thronged the water bodies of Bhitarkanika, known as the second largest mangrove forest in India after Sundarbans, in December last week to avoid the extremely cold weather conditions in far-off places beyond the Himalayas.

"The sudden rise in temperature and the advent of early summer this year has led the winged guests to depart early. In the past years, they used to depart in March or April, said Manas Das, the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division.

The birds, which flew into the Bhitarkanika water bodies from places like Siberia, have been leaving in batches almost every day, he said.

"Normally, they migrate from Bhitarkanika to their places by the middle of March, but due to unusual rise in temperatures in February, these avian visitors are leaving early this year," the forest officer said.

More than 1.51 lakh migratory birds belonging to 118 species made Bhitarkanika their temporary home this year, he added.