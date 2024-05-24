Migratory leaders should be given right lesson: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) Attacking the BJP leadership, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said that migratory leaders those who come to West Bengal from outside should be given a right answer by the electorate in defeating the saffron party in the last two phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Speaking at a public rally at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas in support of party candidate Pratima Mondal, Banerjee alleged that the outsiders who come to the state are not aware of the rich tradition and culture of West Bengal.

"The migratory leaders who come to West Bengal to seek votes should be given the right lesson. They don't have the slightest idea of the tradition and culture of the state", Banerjee, also the nephew of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, said.

The TMC national general secretary claimed that the 'anti-Bengali' BJP has been already defeated as indications suggest so far at the end of the last five phases of polls. "It is now time for immersion of the saffron party after all the phases are over on June one", he said.

Advertisment

He claimed people have spontaneously voted against the BJP and a new government would be formed at the Centre which is democratic, secular and progressive.

He alleged that the top BJP leadership during their speeches at rallies in the state had sought to win 30 to 35 seats in the state, following which they would strive to topple the elected government in West Bengal.

"It is simply unthinkable how the BJP can stoop to such a low", he asked.

Advertisment

Time has come to dislodge the dictatorial government at the Centre, he said.

Banerjee said since the defeat of the BJP in the assembly polls in 2021, the BJP government has "not paid money" to the people of the state under several central schemes like 100-day work.

"But the Trinamool Congress government had made payments to the people from its own coffers", he said.

Advertisment

Even the BJP with its wishful thinking of coming to power in West Bengal, also seeks to stop the flagship social welfare scheme Lakshmir Bhandar meant for women of the state.

"Let me steadfastly say that BJP will never come to power in West Bengal and there is no force on earth which will have the guts to stop payments under Lakshmir Bhandar", he said.

"The new government of the INDIA bloc which will assume power very soon at the Centre after the results are out will remain with the people and look after their interests", he said.

Advertisment

He also said prices have risen unabatedly over the last ten years causing hardships to the people.

Referring to the cancellation of OBC certificates in West Bengal by the Calcutta High Court recently, he said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already said there will be no such cancellation will be allowed in the state.

The chief minister on Friday said the state government will move a higher court contesting the Calcutta High Court order. PTI dc RG