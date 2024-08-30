Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad postponed, to be held on September 19

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) The representatives of the Milad-un-Nabi committee on Thursday agreed to organise the processions here on September 19 following a request by the Telangana government.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting Thursday night regarding the arrangements for the Milad-un-Nabi procession and the issue of immersion of Ganesh idols on September 17, an official statement said.

The chief minister suggested the Milad committee members consider the possibility of postponing the Milad-un-Nabi procession.

State ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and D Sridhar Babu, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and the Milad committee members discussed the matter and responded positively to the government's request to defer the procession, the statement read.

"The members of the Milad-un-Nabi Committee said that the 1499th birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad will be held on September 19," the release said.