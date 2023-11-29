Mild deterioration in Vijayakanth's health: Hospital

Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI) DMDK chief Vijayakanth’s health has deteriorated mildly and he requires "a small amount" of pulmonary support, a hospital treating him said here on Wednesday.

In a bulletin, MIOT International said that Vijayakanth, who had been hospitalised a few days ago, was showing "great improvement" initially, but in the past 24 hours his conditioned "mildly" worsened. He was then given pulmonary support.

"We continue to be confident that he will show a full recovery. Possible length of stay in hospital is a further fourteen days," the hospital said.

Vijayakanth was the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly during 2011-16. PTI VGN SDP VGN ANE