Mild earthquake strikes Sikkim

Gangtok, Mar 18 (PTI) A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Sikkim and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

There were no reports of any injury or damage to property in the quake that occurred around 12:40 pm, they said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a distance of nearly 44 km from Tadong in Gangtok, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Himalayan state has been jolted by a number of quakes in the past month of magnitudes 2 to 5.1, the officials added. PTI CORR RBT