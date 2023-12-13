Mild snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Higher reaches and mountain ranges in Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti districts received another spell of mild snowfall in the past 24 hours, according to the local Met station.

Kalpa and Sangla in Kinnaur district received 0.2 and 0.1 cm of snow, it said.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Himalayan region from December 16 onwards but the weather office has predicted dry weather in the region till December 19.

No significant change was visible in the minimum and maximum temperatures across the state. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night recording a minimum temperature of minus 7.3 degree, while Una was hottest during the day with a maximum temperature of 22.7 degree Celsius.