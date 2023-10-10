Mild snowfall in Himachal's Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti

Shimla: The higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts received mild snowfall on Monday night while several areas in lower hills were lashed by severe thunderstorms accompanied by sharp showers.

High mountain passes of Rohtang Pass in Kullu, which is also the gateway to Lahaul and Spiti, and Chansel in Shimla received mild spell of snow.

The fresh spell of snowfall led to a fall in the minimum temperatures, which dropped by 6 to 9 degrees in the past 24 hours. Keylong in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti with 1.1 degree celsius was the coldest at night, MeT officials said.

Confirming snowfall at the higher reaches, Director of the local MeT office Surinder Paul told PTI another western disturbance would approach the state from October 14 resulting in snowfall at higher reaches and rainfall in the lower hills.

Brahamani in the Bilaspur district received 18 mm of rains, followed by Una 16 mm, Bharmaur 14.5 mm, Dalhousie 13 mm. Sarahan received 11 mm of rains, Bhuntar 8 mm, Palampur 7.5 mm, while Shimla, Seobagh and Jubberhatti received about 6 mm of rains.

The snowfall has brought cheers to the hoteliers in most of the areas, especially Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti. President of the Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Associations (FOHHRA) Gajender Thakur said there is a craze among people to watch snowfall, and snow spells would definitely increase the flow of tourists.

We expect the International Kullu Dusshera, to be held from October 24 to 30, would further boost tourism and tourists would throng to Kullu and Manali, he added.

In a letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday, Thakur said the levy of taxes on the entry of commercial vehicles carrying tourists in the state at this point of time when the tourism industry has suffered a heavy damage due to the recent heavy rains, will further hit the tourism sector.

The transport department has imposed a tax on luxury buses registered in other states but running in Himachal Pradesh without permission (without paying tax), and stated they would be charged Rs 5,000 per day.

As many as 305 persons have died in rain-triggered disasters during the monsoon. The state suffered losses of Rs 9,713 crore, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.