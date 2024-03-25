Mild tension after two groups clash during pre-Holi celebrations in T'gana

Hyderabad, Mar 25 (PTI) Members of two groups belonging to different communities clashed and pelted each other with stones following arguments over "playing loud music" near a religious place at Chengicherla on city outskirts, police said on Monday.

Mild tension prevailed in the area on Sunday evening after scuffle broke out between the two groups, in which four persons suffered minor injuries even as police dispersed the groups.

According to police, one group used loudspeakers near the religious place and played songs during pre-Holi celebrations on Sunday following which members of another community, attending prayers objected to it and asked them to lower the volume (of the loudspeakers) that led to arguments between them and both the groups including women attacked each other.

Police intervened and dispersed the groups. Police said loudspeakers were used without any prior intimation or permission from the police and authorities. Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force in Telangana in view of Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

Two cases were registered and investigation is underway, a senior police official of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate told PTI adding the situation is under control.

The official further said they were also verifying videos and based on collection of evidence the cases will be finalised.

Meanwhile, members of some Hindu organisations held a protest in the area on Monday demanding arrest of those who "attacked" the women.

As the protesters tried to march ahead after pushing aside the barricades, police used "mild force" to disperse them.

The protesters were then seen raising slogans.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday visited the place. PTI VVK GDK VVK SS