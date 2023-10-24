Mild tremor at Raichur district in Karnataka

Raichur (Karnataka), Oct 24 (PTI) A mild tremor measuring 2.7 on the richter scale occured at Lingasugur Taluk in the district, authorities said on Tuesday.

The tremor occurred in the wee hours of Monday, sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

The tremor did not cause any damage as it was mild, they said.

"It was a mild earthquake of 2.7 on the richter scale that lasted only for one or two seconds. The epicentre of it was 2.6 km south west of the Hatti Gram Panchayat," a KSNDMC official said. PTI GMS KH