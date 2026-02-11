Mild tremor experienced in parts of Nanded district

Nanded, Feb 11 (PTI) Several villages in Nanded district of Maharashtra experienced a mild tremor of 3 magnitude on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the district administration to issue an advisory urging citizens to remain alert but not panic.

The Mukhed Tehsildar stated that no loss of life or property has been reported.

The tremor was felt in Hibbett, Kolgaon, Dhamangaon, Motarga, Dhanaj and Jamkhed in Mukhed tehsil of Nanded at around 3:25 pm.

The National Centre for Seismology website showed a tremor of 3.0 magnitude was recorded on the Richter Scale, with the epicentre located near Khaparal village .

District Collector Rahul Kardile appealed to citizens not to panic but to remain vigilant.

As a precautionary measure, he advised residents living in houses with tin-sheet roofs to remove stones placed on rooftops for support and instead secure the sheets properly with bolts.

In case of similar tremors or unusual sounds, citizens have been advised to immediately step out into open areas and inform the administration by contacting the District Emergency helpline, the collector added. PTI COR NSK