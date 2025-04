Solapur, Apr 3 (PTI) A tremor of 2.6 magnitude hit parts of Solapur district in Maharashtra on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

There was no report of any casualty or property damage, district officials said.

The tremor was recorded at 11.22 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 5 km near Sangola in the district, located in south west Maharashtra, according to the officials. PTI SPK GK