Mild tremors felt in Nanded's Mukhed taluka; no report of injuries, damage to property

Nanded, Oct 25 (PTI) Tremors of 1.5 and 0.7 magnitude were felt in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday, though there was no report of injuries to anyone or damage to property, an official said.

The tremors were experienced at 2:43pm and 3:13pm in Ambulga (Bu) in the district's Mukhed taluka, he added.

"The epicentre was 12 kilometres away from Mukhed town in the south-east direction. There is no report of anyone getting hurt or property being damaged," the official said. PTI AW BNM