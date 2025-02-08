People felt mild tremors and heard some 'unnatural sounds' in high ranges of Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Mild tremors were reportedly felt in the high-range areas of northern Kasaragod district of Kerala in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Tremors lasted for a few seconds in Malom, Rajapuram, Konnakkad and nearby areas, Vellarikkund police said quoting villagers.

"People said they felt tremors and heard some unnatural sounds from underneath the ground in these areas," a police officer said.

Some people in those areas said their phones fell from tables and cots shook due to the impact of the tremor, he added.

The officials of district administration would soon be visiting the areas for a detailed examination and more information would be received after that, police added.