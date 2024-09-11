Mild tremors in Rajasthan's border districts after 5.8 magnitude quake hits Pak

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Mild tremors were felt in the border districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Pakistan.

However, there was no loss of life or property.

According to the Meteorological Department, the earthquake occurred at 12.58 pm Indian time and mild tremors of the earthquake were felt in the state in some parts of the border districts of Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Hanumangarh and Churu.

The people came out of their homes and offices after mild tremors were felt at some places.

A spokesperson of the Meteorological Department said that according to the National Seismological Center, the earthquake occurred near Pakistan's Vehova province and its intensity was measured at 5.8 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 33 km below the ground. PTI AG AS AS