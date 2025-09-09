'Milestone for wildlife research': Elusive Pallas's cat caught on camera for first time in Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Deep in the high-altitude wilderness of Arunachal Pradesh, a landmark wildlife survey has thrown up rare treasures of nature -- among them, the first-ever photographic proof of the mysterious and little-seen Pallas's cat.

The survey, conducted by WWF-India with the support of the state Forest Department and local communities, also recorded the presence of snow leopard, common leopard, clouded leopard, leopard cat, and marbled cat above 4,200 metre, indicating the landscape's unique wildcat diversity.

"The discovery of the Pallas's cat in Arunachal Pradesh is a milestone for wildlife research in the eastern Himalayas," said the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Nyilyang Tam.

A total of 136 camera traps were set up at 83 locations across 2,000 sq km of rugged high-altitude rangelands in the West Kameng and Tawang districts under the project funded by the UK government through the Darwin Initiative, WWF-India's director of Assam and Arunachal office, Archita Baruah Bhattacharyaa, said.

The survey documented the highest elevation records for several species, such as the common leopard at 4,600 metre, the clouded leopard at 4,650 metre, the marbled cat at 4,326 metre, the Himalayan wood owl at 4,194 metre, and the grey-headed flying squirrel at 4,506 metre, she said.

The elevation records were the highest in India to date and may exceed previously known global limits, she added.

The Pallas's cat was recorded slightly lower than the absolute global maximum of 5,050 metres. This cold-adapted wild cat is one of the most elusive, rarely photographed and therefore remains one of the least studied feline species.

Its documentation in Arunachal Pradesh significantly extends the known distribution of the species in the eastern Himalaya, adding to earlier confirmed records from Sikkim, Bhutan, and eastern Nepal.

WWF-India's head for science and conservation of the Himalayas Programme, Rishi Kumar Sharma, said the discovery of Pallas's cat in Arunachal Pradesh at nearly 5,000 metres is a powerful reminder of how little is still known about life in the high Himalayas.

"That a landscape can support snow leopards, clouded leopards, marbled cats, and now Pallas's cat alongside vibrant pastoral traditions speaks to its extraordinary richness and resilience. These findings highlight why community-led conservation, grounded in science and local knowledge, is indispensable for securing the future of our fragile rangelands," he said.

The survey involved meticulous planning and days of trekking through remote and high-altitude areas. The camera traps were kept active for over eight months, often in extreme weather and remote, difficult-to-access terrain, he added.

In a rare behavioural observation, the camera traps also documented a snow leopard and a common leopard scent-marking at the same location, offering fresh insight into how these big cats share fragile alpine habitats.

The survey also captured images of the Brokpa herding community and their livestock, underscoring centuries-old pastoral traditions that have enabled coexistence between people and wildlife in these high-altitude rangelands.

Tam, the PCCF, said the active participation of herders and villagers in the survey demonstrates that conservation, traditional knowledge, and their livelihoods can go hand in hand in protecting the fragile mountain ecosystems. PTI CORR SOM