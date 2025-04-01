Milestone in fight against LWE: 'Most Naxal-affected districts' down from 12 to six, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Taking a giant stride towards building a Naxal-free Bharat, the country has achieved a new milestone by reducing the number of districts most affected by Leftwing Extremism to six from 12, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Tuesday.

The Narendra Modi government is building a "Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat" with a ruthless approach to Naxalism and relentless efforts for all-pervasive development, Shah said.

Bharat is determined to uproot Naxalism for good by March 31, 2026, he added.

"Taking a giant stride towards building a Naxal-free Bharat, today our nation achieved a new milestone by significantly reducing the number of districts most affected by Leftwing Extremism to just six from 12," Shah said in a post on X.

According to Union home ministry data, Leftwing Extremism (LWE) or Naxal violence-affected districts are those where Naxal activities and violence still continue.

The LWE-affected districts have been further sub-categorised as 'most-affected districts', a terminology introduced in 2015, and 'districts of concern' -- coined by the ministry in 2021.

There were 12 'most-affected districts', according to the last review.

The home ministry said in a statement that the total number of districts affected by Naxalism in the country was 38. Among these, the number of 'most-affected districts' was reduced to six from 12.

The number of 'districts of concern' has also come down to six from nine and 'other LWE-affected districts' from 17 to six.

Among the 'most-affected districts', four are in Chhattisgarh (Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur and Sukma), one in Jharkhand (West Singhbhum), and one in Maharashtra (Gadchiroli).

Similarly, of the 38 affected districts, the number of 'districts of concern', where additional resources need to be intensively provided beyond the 'most-affected districts', has been reduced from nine to six.

These districts are in Andhra Pradesh (Alluri Sitarama Raju), Madhya Pradesh (Balaghat), Odisha (Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Malkangiri) and Telangana (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), according to the statement.

Due to the persistent action against Naxalism, the number of 'other LWE-affected districts' has also been reduced from 17 to six.

These include districts from Chhattisgarh (Dantewada, Gariaband and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki), Jharkhand (Latehar), Odisha (Nuapada) and Telangana (Mulugu).

The 'most-affected districts' and 'districts of concern' are provided financial assistance of Rs 30 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively, by the government of India under the Special Central Assistance to fill gaps in public infrastructure.

Apart from this, special projects are also provided for these districts, according to need.

The rapid improvement in the LWE scenario in the past year is primarily due to the establishment of new security camps in the insurgency-affected core areas and development-oriented works such as expansion of roads, transport facilities, water, electricity and other welfare schemes of the government reaching the villagers, according to the statement. PTI ACB ACB SZM SZM