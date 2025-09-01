Milind Deouskar takes over as new GM of Metro Railway Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways has appointed Milind K Deouskar as general manager of Metro Railway Kolkata, an official statement said on Monday.

Deouskar is an officer of the Indian Railway Management Service, who has handled important executive and management positions in the Railways, it said.

On his first working day in Metro Railway Kolkata, he held a review meeting with all principal officers, the release said.

M.Thambidurai, chairman and other members of the Committee on Government Assurances, Rajya Sabha, also held a meeting with Deouskar and other senior officials.

The progress of various ongoing Metro Railway projects in and around Kolkata was reviewed by members of the committee, it said.

Deouskar has previously served as additional divisional railway manager and divisional railway manager, Pune Division, secretary/Railway Board, the statement added. PTI SUS RBT