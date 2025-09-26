Militant arrested, arms and ammunition seized in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 26 (PTI) Security forces have arrested a militant and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur, police said on Friday.

The militant, identified as Md Tajuddin Shah (37), was arrested from Khurai Chairen Thong area in Imphal East district on Thursday. He was an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit, a statement said.

Besides, in an unrelated operation, security forces seized a large cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the proscribed organisation People's Liberation Army (PLA), days after the arrest of the prime accused in the ambush on Assam Rifles that killed two personnel and injured five others at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district on September 19. The arrested militant belonged to the PLA.

During an operation in the foothills of Salungpham Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district on Thursday, security forces seized one 7.62mm self-loading rifle along with magazine, a carbine with magazine, three rifles, two Chinese hand grenades, one locally made explosive, seven cartridges of different types, two handheld radio sets, ten bulletproof jackets, 89 camouflage uniforms, six magazine pouches and PLA insignias, the statement added. PTI COR ACD