Militant arrested by Assam Police under 'Operation Praghat'

Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) A person, suspected to be a member of a fundamentalist terror group, was apprehended in Assam's Dhubri district, the second such arrest in the area within four days, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The arrest was made by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) as part of 'Operation Praghat', an ongoing multi-state exercise against terrorists, fundamentalists and terror networks.

"A jihadi/ Islamic extremist, named Ajibar Rahma of Lakhiganj area of Dhubri district has been arrested," the spokesperson said.

Earlier a suspected militant was apprehended from Khudigaon area of the district on Saturday under the same operation.

Twelve suspected terrorists, including Bangladesh nationals, have been arrested in the 'Operation Praghat' so far, he said.

The first arrests under the ongoing operation were made in December last year, when Assam Police, in coordination with police forces of other states, had apprehended eight fundamentalists, including one Bangladeshi, and busted an attempt to set up 'sleeper cells' to carry subversive activities across the country. PTI SSG SSG RG