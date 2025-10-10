Militant arrested, firearms recovered in separate operations in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 10 (PTI) Security forces arrested a militant belonging to a proscribed outfit from Manipur's Imphal West district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in separate operations, police said on Friday.

A self-styled sergeant of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was apprehended from the Uripok area in the district on Thursday, a senior officer said.

Security forces have been continuing search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, resulting in a recovery of arms and ammunition, he said.

"On Thursday, at least 13 firearms and ammunition were recovered from two places in Imphal East and Kakching districts," the officer said.

The search operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC BDC