Militant arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 11 (PTI) A militant of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) was arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as M Dhanbir (39), was allegedly involved in extortion in and around Imphal, they said.

He was arrested on Thursday, they added.

Meanwhile, security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a raid at the foothill areas of IVR Road near Uyok in Bishnupur district.

Among the items seized were a CMG, a tear gas gun, a 9mm pistol, a .303 sniper rifle, an SBBL gun, an IED weighing 1.35 kg, three hand grenades and two tear smoke grenades, police said. PTI CORR SOM