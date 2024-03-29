Militant arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur

Churachandpur, Mar 29 (PTI) A militant was arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district with arms and ammunition, officials said on Friday.

The cadre of the Kuki Liberation Army, identified as Minsy, was arrested from Bijang in Sangaikot area of the district on Thursday, they said.

Among the items seized from his possession were a self-loading rifle (SLR) with magazine, an AK-56 rifle, a magazine of INSAS 5.56 mm, and 216 live rounds, they said.

He was allegedly involved in extortion, officials said.

A case was registered and an investigation was underway, they said. PTI CORR SOM