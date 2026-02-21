Militant arrested in Manipur's Imphal West

Imphal, Feb 21 (PTI) A militant was arrested in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Saturday.

The member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PSC) was arrested from Tera Lukram Leirak on Friday, they said.

In another operation in Imphal East district, arms and ammunition were recovered, they added.

Among the recovered items were a .303 rifle with a magazine, a .22 rifle, a 9 mm submachine gun with a magazine, two hand grenades, an improvised bomb, an MK-1 grenade, and 57 bullets of different calibres, police said.

Acting against drugs, security forces destroyed 30 acre of illicit poppy cultivation in the Senapati and Churachandpur districts.

Illicit poppy cultivation on 10 acre was destroyed at Kangjang Hill Range in the Senapati district. Twenty acre of poppy plantation was destroyed at Mongken in Churachandpur. PTI CORR SOM