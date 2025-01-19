Militant arrested in Manipur's Kakching

Imphal, Jan 19 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested a member of the banned militant outfit United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) from Kakching district, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The militant was arrested from Hiyanglam Lai Pangamba area of Kakching district on Saturday, the official said.

Meanwhile, security forces seized one single-bore barrel (Sniper), one country-made rifle, one carbine magazine, three .303 magazine, one hand grenade, one detonator, ammunition, and other articles from the foothill of Ushoipokpi under Lilong police station in Thoubal District on Saturday, he added. PTI COR RG