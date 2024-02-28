Militant associate arrested in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Security forces have arrested a militant associate, who was in touch with the handlers across the border, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on inputs regarding the militant's movement in the region, the security forces arrested Arif Hussain Bhat, a resident of Mundji, on Tuesday, police said.

During the interrogation, Bhat admitted to having links with the terrorists and upon his information, a live hand grenade was seized from him, an official said.

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered against Bhat and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SSB HIG NB