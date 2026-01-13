Militant 'involved' in bomb explosion at Manipur fuel station arrested

Imphal, Jan 13 (PTI) A militant of a banned outfit was arrested for his alleged involvement in a bomb explosion at a fuel station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, police said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old accused, an active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), was apprehended from Komnao Makha Leikai area in Kakching district, they said.

A bomb was hurled at Elidas fuel station in Moirang Thana Leikai area around 8 pm on January 8, police said. The explosion prompted an indefinite closure of all fuel stations across the valley areas in the northeastern state, an official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Following the militant’s arrest, his associates allegedly involved in the explosion have also been identified, and efforts are underway to nab them, a police officer said.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested a cadre of the proscribed PREPAK (Pro) from Thangmeiband Sinam Leikai in Imphal West district on Monday, he said. PTI CORR RBT