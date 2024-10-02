Manipur: Militant shot dead in Churachandpur

Imphal: Unidentified men shot dead a self-styled town commander of a proscribed militant outfit near Leishang village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, a member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), was identified as Seikhohao Haokip, a resident of Kaprang village in the southern district of the state.

Police said the incident occurred around 1.5 km from Torbung Bungalow in Churachandpur at 12:15 am on Tuesday.

Police have kept Haokip's body in Churachandpur Medical College morgue.