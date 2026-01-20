Militant surrenders in Arunachal's Longding district

Itanagar, Jan 20 (PTI) An NSCN-KYA insurgent surrendered before the authorities in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, a statement said on Tuesday.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs about the presence of an active insurgent in and around Longding Bazaar, troops of Khonsa and Longding battalions of the Assam Rifles launched a search operation on Monday in coordination with the state police.

After several hours of persistent negotiations, the insurgent agreed to surrender, renouncing the path of violence, the statement said.

The surrendered cadre was identified as Akha alias Khawang Wangsu (38). He had joined the outfit on September 25 last year.

He was taken into custody and later handed over to Longding police station for further legal proceedings.