Militant surrenders in Arunachal's Tirap

Itanagar, Oct 29 (PTI) A militant belonging to the banned NSCN-K (Niki Sumi) outfit has surrendered before security forces in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Tirap SP Aditya said self-styled Lieutenant Nyamphua Hakhun (42) of Dadam village surrendered before the police and Assam Rifles at Khonsa on Tuesday.

The surrendered militant was with the NSCN(IM) before joining NSCN-K (Niki Sumi) in 2025.

The surrender of the militant is the result of the relentless and sustained efforts of police and Assam Rifles to bring misguided youth back into the mainstream of society and restore lasting peace in the region, the SP added. PTI CORR ACD