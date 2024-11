Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening, officials said.

Sufiyan and Usman were injured after being shot at in the Mazhama area of Magam in the central Kashmir district, they said.

They were taken to a hospital and were stated to be in stable condition, the officials added. PTI SSB MIJ NSD NSD