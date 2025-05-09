Military action can't be solution to bring peace in region: Mehbooba on border tension

Srinagar, May 9 (PTI) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday called for political intervention to resolve issues between India and Pakistan, saying military action cannot be a solution to bring peace in the region.

Addressing a press conference here, she appealed the leadership of both the countries to exercise restraint and put an immediate halt to attacks on each other.

"Pulwama and Pahalgam are two such incidents that brought the two countries on the verge of a catastrophe. If it continues like this, then there is a danger to the whole world.

"Be it Kargil, Pulwama, Pahlagam or Pathankot, we have seen whenever there is a military action, it only treats symptoms, it does not treat the root cause of the problem. It doesn't bring any solution and doesn't help in maintaining permanent peace," she said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said nothing can be achieved through military intervention.

"Our country is emerging as a huge force in the world, the internal situation is not good in Pakistan. So, both the countries should attempt to have political intervention. Nothing can be achieved from military intervention," she added.

The PDP president said the situation, especially on the borders on both the sides, is very tense, and there is an immediate need for de-escalation.

"People are leaving their homes, some have lost their lives, including children and women. There is an urgent need for restraint. The immediate need is to de-escalate the situation. The leadership of both the countries should make up their minds and think seriously about de-escalating the situation," she said.

Civilians on both sides of J-K are getting killed. They did not start this war, it is not happening because of their will but they are paying a huge price right now, she added.

Referring to the children killed in cross-border shelling, she asked what was the fault of children and women? "I urge the leadership of both the countries to stop attacks for God's sake. Till how long will the people of J-K bear this brunt," she said, breaking down into tears.

She said both the countries seem to have served their purpose of the attacks.

"Both the countries have settled their scores. So, why then blood of children is being spilled," she said.

She appealed the prime ministers of the two countries to pick up their phones and talk to each other and put a halt on the attacks.

"Both the countries are nuclear powers, and we are at the brink of war.First of all, the people of J-K will perish, then this whole region and the world cannot be saved. I appeal to the leadership whether it is the military leadership in control in Pakistan, we have a democratic system in our country, to stop these attacks. We have had enough. You have achieved your targets.

"These attacks are against humanity. I hope the leadership will listen to the voices of the people of J-K. Enough blood has been spilled now, it should be stopped," she said.

She also appealed to the media on both the sides to speak the truth.

"There is a limit to war propaganda. I appeal the media not to spread panic by their propaganda," she said.