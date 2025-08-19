Military, civil experts discuss ways on harnessing cutting-edge tech to build future-ready Army

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and NITI Aayog's CEO B V R Subrahmanyam co-chaired a meeting of military and civil experts, with the deliberations focussing on harnessing cutting-edge innovations to build a future-ready Indian Army, in line with the national vision of Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, officials said on Tuesday.

The interaction also highlighted the shared commitment to integrate indigenous capabilities, ensuring that the country's defence preparedness remains robust and responsive to "ever-evolving challenges", they said.

The Indian Army, in a post on X, shared some photos of the meeting that took place in Delhi.

"#IndianArmy and NITI Aayog engaged in a high-level discussion on the Absorption of Frontier Technologies. #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, and Shri B V R Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, jointly chaired a meeting of military and civil experts to explore convergence of strengths in the technology domain," it said.

The deliberations focussed on "harnessing cutting-edge innovations" to build a future-ready Army, in line with the national vision of "Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) and Viksit Bharat by 2047, it said.

"The interaction highlighted the shared commitment to integrating indigenous capabilities, ensuring India's defence preparedness remains robust and responsive to ever-evolving challenges. #YearofTechAbsorption #DecadeofTransformation @DefenceMinIndia @NITIAayog," the Army added.

The Indian Army has declared 2024 as the "Year of Technology Absorption" and is undertaking various initiatives to induct niche technology and systems into its inventory.

Exactly a year ago, the Army's senior leadership gathered in New Delhi on August 19 for a crucial discussion chaired by Gen. Dwivedi.

This was the first high-level meeting under Gen. Dwivedi's leadership since he assumed the Army chief's role on June 30, 2024.

The focus of the discussion in last August's meeting was on charting the future course for the Army during the "Amrit Kaal", aligning with the government's vision to make India a developed nation, a significant global player and one of the most desirable countries to live in by 2047, the defence ministry had earlier said.

The forum had provided an opportunity for the Army's top brass to brainstorm on strategic issues and set the direction for the force's transformation over the next two decades.

The senior leadership in the August 2024 meeting had also engaged in interactive discussions to define the Army's role in the national vision and articulated the Indian Army's Vision@2047 as -- "To transform into a modern, agile, adaptive, technology-enabled, and self-reliant future-ready force, capable of deterring and winning wars in a multi-domain environment across the spectrum of operations, to protect our national interests in synergy with the other Services."