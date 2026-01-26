Military might, cultural diversity on display at 77th Republic Day parade in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) The 77th Republic Day parade was held on Monday on the iconic Red Road in Kolkata with the armed forces displaying their might and resolve to safeguard the country's sovereignty.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose took the salute as the marching contingents from frontline infantry and artillery formations of the Indian Army, along with elements of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and military bands, presented a striking display of professionalism, jointness, pride and mutual loyalty.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee and ministers in the state cabinet attended the celebrations as hundreds of people, from children to the aged, witnessed the grand parade.

The Republic Day parade in Kolkata, touted to be the second-biggest display of India's military strength after the national capital, highlighted the Indian Army's operational readiness to meet both present and future challenges.

The parade commenced with Chetak helicopters of the Air Force showering rose petals as they flew past over the congregation.

Parade commander Brigadier Ajay Kumar Das, the deputy general officer commanding, Bengal sub-area and station commander, Kolkata military station, led the contingents.

A major highlight of the event was the participation of the newly raised 6th Bhairav Battalion, which exemplifies the Indian Army's transformation toward becoming a faster, more agile, and technology-driven combat force.

Designed to operate in high-tempo and complex battle environments, the Bhairav Battalion will bridge the gap between conventional infantry and specialised forces, a defence official said.

The parade on Red Road, lining the eastern periphery of the Eastern Command headquarters 'Vijay Durg' here, also highlighted indigenously developed and upgraded weapon systems.

State-of-the-art Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system, indigenously developed by the DRDO, ultralight howitzer guns and anti-aircraft guns were among the devastating firepower of the armed forces on display.

A range of high-mobility and specialised military platforms showcased the Army's ability to operate across diverse and extreme terrains, from high-altitude regions to disaster-affected areas.

An indigenously developed amphibious vehicle highlighted India's growing capability to conduct operations seamlessly across land and water environments.

Children from several schools in the city and other parts of the state participated in the parade.

Folk performances such as Adivasi dance, Banabibi-r Pala of the Sunderbans and Baul songs, displaying West Bengal's cultural diversity, also caught the fascination of those present at the gala celebration. PTI AMR ACD