Milk adulteration racket busted in Versova; seven booked

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Seven persons were booked for allegedly running a milk adulteration racket, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The gang was misusing packets of reputed milk branks to dupe customers, the Versova police station official said.

"They were removing some milk from the packets, mixing water and selling these after unhygienically sealing them. A raid was carried out on Wednesday after the FDA got a tip-off," he said.

The official identified the accused as Ravi Anjayya Kalimara (46), Venkayya Yadayya Bairu (40), Jawaji Srinivas (38), Ramlingayya Lingayya Gajji (49), Narsimha Ramchandra Kolapalli (50), Rajani Bhaskar Batula (35) and Manjula Ramesh Jawaji (39).

They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Food Safety and Standards Act, the official added.