Milk price revision in Kerala after local body polls: MILMA chairman

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (PTI) Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) chairman KS Mani on Monday said that a decision on revising milk prices will be taken only after the local body elections in the state.

Speaking at a press conference, he said a committee appointed to study the price revision had already submitted its report to the board.

However, before the board could discuss the proposal, the GST rate was revised. "Following the GST revision, we decided not to take up the price revision proposal during the meeting. But GST and price revision have no direct connection," Mani said.

He added that the board has now decided to revisit the price increase proposal after the elections.

"There is a demand from farmers to increase the price by Rs 5–6 per litre. However, Milma has not taken any official decision so far. Even the decision to consider the hike will only be taken in the board meeting," he said. PTI TBA TBA ADB