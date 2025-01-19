Milkipur by-election: SP demands removal of 3 SHOs

Ayodhya, Jan 19 (PTI)) Samajwadi Party on Sunday demanded the removal of three police station house officers in the bypoll-bound Milkipur assembly constituency.

SP state president Shyam Lal Paal has sent a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer for the removal of the SHOs of Kumarganj, Inayatnagar, and Khandasa police stations in Milkipur.

The party has accused the three policemen of harassing the SP supporters by lodging fake cases against them.

SP's Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad said police on Saturday lodged complaints against more than a dozen of his party's office bearers, including its district general secretary Bakhtiyar Khan and district secretary Ram Tej Yadav.

He also alleged that the police had been detaining party workers for whole day and releasing them late at night.

Prasad's son Ajit Prasad is the SP's candidate from the Milkipur seat, where bypolls will be held on February 5.

The SP in its letter to the CEO alleged that since the election announcement, the three station heads had been falsely implicating SP workers, booth presidents, and other officials in criminal cases.

The party named Inayatnagar SHO Devendra Pandey, Khandsa SHO Sandeep Singh, and Kumarganj SHO Amarjeet Singh in the letter.

SP's Ayodhya district president Parasnath Yadav said a copy of the letter has been sent to the CEO and to the District Electoral Officer of Ayodhya. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN