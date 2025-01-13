Milkipur bypoll is crucial, we must win: Akhilesh to SP leaders

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asked party leaders and workers to ensure a victory in the February 5 bypoll to the Milkipur assembly seat, calling it essential for saving democracy.

“The ruling BJP must not be allowed to act arbitrarily in the bypoll. This election is crucial, and we must win,” Yadav said.

He was addressing a meeting of leaders and workers from Faizabad, Ayodhya, and Milkipur at the SP state headquarters here.

Yadav alleged that the BJP is resorting to unethical tactics to avenge its defeat in Ayodhya in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The BJP had lost the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat to SP's Awadhesh Prasad.

“In the previous bypoll, the BJP used threats and misused the administrative machinery to win seven seats. However, people have now understood their ploys. SP workers will give a fitting response to these conspiracies,” Yadav said.

The former chief minister accused the BJP government of halting development, destroying healthcare services, and collapsing the education system.

“Hospitals lack proper treatment facilities, and poor patients are being given counterfeit medicines. Law and order have deteriorated, with false cases being filed to jail members of backward and marginalized communities.

"Custodial deaths and fake encounters have become common. Women and children are being harassed daily, and corruption is rampant at every level,” he said.

Highlighting the plight of farmers, the SP chief said they are not even receiving the cost of cultivation, and the government has failed to implement MSP effectively.

“Farmers are struggling for fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides. The BJP's promise to double farmers’ income has remained a mere statement, while unemployment is forcing youths and farmers into debt and suicides,” he added.

Yadav asserted that social justice could only be achieved through the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpashankyak) framework and reiterated his demand for a caste census to ensure proportional rights and representation.

“People of Uttar Pradesh are fed up with the BJP’s autocratic rule. In the 2027 assembly elections, they are determined to oust the BJP and bring the SP back to power,” Yadav said.

Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, party's national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, and state president Shyam Lal, among others were present at the meeting. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK