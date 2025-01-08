Milkipur bypoll: SP demands access to webcasting of all polling stations

Lucknow, Jan 8 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party has called for the webcasting of all 414 polling stations in the Milkipur Assembly constituency and its access during the February 5 by-election.

Advertisment

According to a press statement issued by the party, it has demanded that the webcasting links be provided to the candidates contesting the election and the recognised political parties, to "ensure transparency and prevent any potential irregularities." In a memorandum sent to the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Shyam Lal Pal, the state president of the SP, stressed that allowing candidates and political parties to view the webcasting would help them stay informed about any incidents or disturbances at the polling stations.

"This would ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner," reads the memorandum.

The memorandum highlights concerns that while the webcasting links are made available to electoral officials, such as the Chief Electoral Officer and District Electoral Officer, candidates and political parties currently do not have access to the same information.

Advertisment

This lack of transparency is undemocratic, unconstitutional, and unjust, the party said.

The bypoll in Milkipur was necessitated after sitting SP MLA Awadhesh Prasad won the Lok Sabha election from Faizabad and vacated the seat. The votes will be counted on February 8. PTI CDN RHL