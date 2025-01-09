Milkipur bypoll: SP MP likens BJP to 'Kauravas', says Akhilesh has 'DNA of Lord Krishna'

Ayodhya, Jan 9 (PTI) Barbs are flying thick and fast in Ayodhya's Milkipur, where a by-election is scheduled on February 5, with a Samajwadi Party MP likening the BJP to "Kauravas" of the Mahabharata while a ruling party leader calling Akhilesh Yadav an "electoral Hindu." Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh, while drawing parallels between Yadav and Lord Krishna, has implicitly characterised the BJP as the 'Kaurava' army.

Advertisment

Singh, in a press statement on Thursday, proclaimed that Yadav possesses "the DNA of Lord Krishna" and asserted "there exists no distinction in their genetic makeup." "The 'Kauravas' shall face defeat in Ayodhya," he said, adding that in the Mahabharata, there was an attempt to win against the Pandavas through deceit and a similar trap is being laid in Ayodhya, but it will not succeed.

The Chandauli MP attacked the BJP without naming it, saying the party will get the same response in Milkipur as it did in the general election last year.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi labelled Akhilesh Yadav as an "electoral Hindu," accusing him of engaging in appeasement politics.

Advertisment

The BJP till now has not announced its candidate for the Milkipur byelection, however, the Samajwadi Party has placed its trust in Ajit, the son of SP MP Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha seat.

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that the by-election in the Milkipur assembly constituency will be held on February 5, with the counting of votes on February 8.

The bypoll was necessitated as Prasad vacated the seat as MLA upon being elected to the Lok Sabha. PTI COR KIS VN VN