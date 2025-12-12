Millet Mission renamed 'Jharkhand Madua Kranti': Agriculture minister

Ranchi, Dec 12 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Friday announced that the Millet Mission in the state will now be known as "Jharkhand Madua Kranti".

The minister also transferred Rs 15.63 crore via direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of 32,911 madua-producing farmers during a programme held at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry in Ranchi.

An incentive of Rs 3,000 per acre is being provided to every farmer cultivating madua in the state. Today, the second installment has been credited to the farmers' bank accounts," Tirkey said.

During the programme, the minister said, "The Jharkhand Millet Mission will now be known as Jharkhand Madua Kranti".

The reason behind renaming the scheme is that most farmers in Jharkhand do not understand the meaning of "millet", they know the scheme by the name of "madua," the minister said.

She further said that when the scheme was initiated in the year 2024-25, only 18,000 farmers benefited from the incentive amount for cultivating coarse grains. In the last one year, around 14,911 farmers became part of this mission.

The Department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Cooperation has identified Gumla, Simdega, and Khunti districts for the procurement of madua on the lines of paddy procurement.