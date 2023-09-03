Millets added in diet of Assam Rifles jawans

Shillong, Sep 3 (PTI) In line with the Centre's push for millets, Assam Rifles troopers are slowly reducing rice and wheat from their diet and replacing it with high-fibre millets to boost their overall health, force chief Lt Gen PC Nair has said.

The paramilitary force has introduced 10 per cent millets in their ration, the director general said.

"In place of rice, we are giving johar, bajra and ragi and in place of wheat, we are giving them dalia," Lt Gen PC Nair told PTI.

He said as India celebrates the International Year of Millets, Assam Rifles has also adopted this 'often neglected' staple food of the Indians.

According to the DG, "We are giving our soldiers chapatis and khichdi. In addition, we have made a recipe of various things that can be made from millets and we have distributed it to our battalions." On health benefits, Nair said, “Earlier, our soldiers were given rice and wheat, which were very high in carbohydrates and the fibre content was less. Since our soldiers serve till the age of 60, millets can be very useful to keep them fit," he said.

Stating that the initial feedback on the new diet from troops has been "very good", the Lt General said that the force may consider increasing millet distribution to 25 per cent.

He also informed that the jawans are also being served fresh cow milk wherever possible instead of tin milk or powdered milk.

He said older folks in the troops from 40-45 years onwards are being served with a diet which has less oil, ghee, etc. PTI JOP MNB