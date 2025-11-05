Milma inks MoU to export products to Australia, New Zealand

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 (PTI) Expanding its overseas market, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by its brand Milma, on Wednesday signed a tripartite agreement with RG Foods and Midnightsun Global to export its products to Australia and New Zealand.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed here by KCMMF Managing Director Asif K Yusuf with RG Foods Executive Director Vishnu G and Midnightsun Global Proprietor Bindu Ganesh Kumar, in the presence of Milma Chairman K S Mani, an official statement said.

As per the MOU, RG Foods will arrange for the pick-up of Milma products from KCMMF premises, handle all logistics including transportation, customs clearance and freight forwarding, besides ensuring compliance of the import laws and regulations of the countries concerned.

Midnightsun Global will act as a coordinating partner for operational executions, facilitation and coordination without having any ownership rights over the products, it said.

"This agreement marks a milestone in Milma's successful overseas market outreach for its products, known for their quality and health benefits," said Mani on the occasion.

Milma products are already available in major Gulf countries. It is significant to note that both Australia and New Zealand have a large number of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs), Mani said.

The biggest beneficiaries of the product and market expansion of Milma are the dairy farmers, who are the members of the dairy cooperative, he further said.

Milma had passed on 92.5 per cent of its profit to farmers last year, he added.

As per the agreement, Milma will be exporting paneer, payasam mix and dairy whitener in the first phase, Yusuf said.

Milma will be exploring the possibilities of exporting its products to more countries with a sizeable Kerala population, he added. PTI LGK KH