Milma posts record sales of dairy products this Onam season

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 5 (PTI) The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), marketed under its brand name Milma, achieved record sales of milk, curd, and other dairy products during this year’s Onam season.

On Uthradam day, marking the start of the Onam festivities, Milma outlets recorded sales of 38,03,388 litres of milk and 3,97,672 kg of curd, surpassing last year’s figures of 37,00,209 litres of milk and 3,91,923 kg of curd, the cooperative said in a release on Friday.

In the five days leading up to Uthradam, total milk sales reached 1,19,58,751 litres, up from 1,16,77,314 litres last year, while curd sales rose to 14,58,278 kg from 13,76,860 kg, showing an average growth of around five per cent.

“Thorough preparations and extensive supply chain management undertaken by Milma in anticipation of the festive rush triggered the surge. Milma’s ongoing efforts to enhance seasonal sales have positioned it as the market leader in dairy products within the state,” the release said.

Sales of ghee, a staple ingredient in many Onam dishes, rose sharply to 863.92 tonnes for August, up from 663.74 tonnes last year, reflecting a 30 per cent growth as households began preparing for the festival.

Additionally, Milma outlets sold 127.16 tonnes of ghee during the past four days, taking the total to 991.08 tonnes.

To meet the heightened demand during the festivities, Milma implemented detailed planning, optimising procurement and logistics to ensure a consistent supply of milk, curd, and other dairy products, the release said.

KCMMF Chairman K S Mani said Milma supplied 50-ml ghee packs included in six lakh kits distributed through Supplyco. He added that Milma's ready-to-eat payasam and payasam kits were also well received by consumers.