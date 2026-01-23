Milma signs MoU with Food Links to market products to Gulf countries

Kochi, Jan 22 (PTI) Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, known by its brand Milma, signed an MoU with Food Links to export its premium products to four GCC countries, officials said on Friday.
The MoU was signed by Milma Managing Director Asif K Yusuf and Food Links partner Muhammad Shibu, in the presence of Milma Chairman K S Mani, a press release said.
Under the MoU, Food Links will facilitate the export of Milma’s premium products to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Oman.
"The MoU mandates Food Links to purchase 20 tonnes of ghee from Milma every month for marketing in these four countries, in addition to other products worth a minimum of Rs five lakh to be marketed in each country," the release added.
The agreement is part of Milma’s efforts to strengthen overseas markets for its premium products and enhance brand value, Mani said.
The MoU specifies that the agreement with Food Links will not affect Milma’s existing contracts with the Lulu Group or its limited agreements with other dealers for marketing products in the Gulf, he added.
Under the agreement, Milma will supply the products while ensuring the required quality standards. The products will be dispatched from Milma’s Central Products Unit at Punnapra, Alappuzha.
Food Links will obtain clearances from the respective countries and handle other requirements, including logistics, customs clearance and legal formalities, the release said.
According to officials, Food Links will make full payment to Milma at the time of purchase.
The MoU is valid for one year and can be extended after a review of the outcomes, including the targets set under the agreement, it added. PTI TBA SSK