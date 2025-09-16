Milma to unveil measures to enhance milk production

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 16 (PTI) Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by brand Milma, will be coming out with a slew of measures to increase milk production in the state, further empower the milk societies and ramp up the competitive edge of its products in the market.

The 52nd Annual General Body Meeting of KCMMF held here on Tuesday also decided to carry forward with the subsidies and welfare measures for dairy farmers, while ensuring its commitment to customers by providing high quality milk and dairy products.

Milma Chairperson K S Mani, who presided over the AGM, said KCMMF and its regional unions will continue to maintain benefits, subsidies and welfare schemes for dairy farmers.

The meeting also approved the federation's budget with a revenue of Rs 597.97 crore and capital budget of Rs 67.33 crores for the next year.

Despite the fall in cattle population by 35 per cent as per the cattle survey, the procurement of milk by Milma's three regional unions together marked an increase of 13.91 per cent during the period from April to August 2025. PTI LGK SA